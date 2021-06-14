BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders are joining the fight to keep unemployment benefits.
Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby and Comptroller Bill Henry have sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan urging him to reverse his decision on stopping the payments.READ MORE: Mayor Brandon Scott Responds To Class-Action Lawsuit, Assembles Task Force To Address Baltimore's Past ADA Noncompliance
Earlier this month, the governor said he would end the enhanced unemployment and reinstate work search requirements next month.READ MORE: NASA Rocket Launch Tuesday Morning Will Be Visible From Maryland
In a joint letter, city leaders said in part, “not only will thousands in Baltimore be forced to seek work in hazardous environments that fail to offer to living wages, but thousands more will continue to endure joblessness with a weakened safety net.”MORE NEWS: Study: Covid-19 Public Health Efforts Linked To Dramatic Drop In COPD Hospitalizations