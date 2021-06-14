BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced a partnership with the Maryland Department of Health to offer on-site vaccination opportunities at Camden Yards.
The vaccine opportunity will be held from June 18 until June 23 and is a part of the new "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate" program. Fans aged 18 and older who receive the vaccine at Oriole Park will receive 3 complimentary lower-level tickets for any home game through July 11. Fans will be able to redeem their voucher by presenting it at the Main Box Office.
“Making vaccines accessible and increasing vaccination rates are critical to safely reopening our community, which is why we are proud to partner with MLB and the Maryland Department of Health to offer safe and effective vaccines to fans at Oriole Park,” said JENNIFER GRONDAHL, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Communications. “Over the past year, Oriole Park has served the community as a voting center, a food distribution site, and a COVID-19 testing site, and now, anyone who wants a vaccine can get one when they visit Camden Yards during the upcoming homestand.”
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at Dempsey's Brew Pub & Restaurant. All adults interested will be able to receive a shot during the available dates beginning 4 hours before the first pitch until one and half hours after the first pitch.
Game tickets are not required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Oriole Park. Appointments are also not required but are encouraged. Those interested may pre-register for vaccination appointments by registering here.
The Orioles have also been offering free Covid-19 testing to the fans during home games at Oriole Park since late April and will continue to offer them along the Lower Level Concourse outside of Section 26.
To learn more about the Oriole Park vaccination event and the club’s COVID-19 efforts, please visit Orioles.com/Vaccine.