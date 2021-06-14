BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Sweater Guy, Sam Barsky, is known for knitting some of the world’s most famous places.

It comes as no surprise to his many fans that Barsky has been hard at work – knitting a new sweater. This Baltimorean has over 60,000 social media followers and is famous for his sweaters.

“I knit sweaters either of landmarks or nature scenery or just about anything you can think of, and then I like to pose for pictures in front of what’s on the sweater,” said Barsky. He has visited Paris, Egypt and even Stonehenge.

“I do get a lot of joy out of it,” said Barsky.

However, the pandemic put a stop to the travel and his sweaters. Because of this, Sam and his wife decided to re-discover Maryland.

“I got the idea, why don’t I spend the next year making sweaters of local landmarks,” said Barsky.

Each sweater true to each treasured landmark like the Inner Harbor’s skyline and M&T Bank Stadium.

Many fans still ask — can he make them one to buy?

“And the answer is: I really can’t because it takes me a month to make one. So I can’t become a human sweater mill,” said Barsky. Though it’s not sweater weather, Barsky found a solution: T-Shirt Sweaters!

“T-shirts with the image of them printed in such a way that it looks like a sweater,” said Barsky. T-shirt sweaters are available now just in time for summer.