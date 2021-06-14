CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Catonsville residents can put their chairs out for July 4 festivities again, after last year’s events were canceled due to the pandemic.
This is the 75th year for the parade and fireworks, the theme of which is "Our Hometown Tradition."
The festivities start at 8:30 a.m. July 3 with the fourth annual CRTT Bike Ride to Fort McHenry. Participants will meet at Atwater’s Bakery, 815 Frederick Road and are asked to wear red, white and blue.
Kids’ games for ages 2 to 13 will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Catonsville High School’s athletic fields on Valley Road.
Events include a decorated bike contest, a lollipop scramble, a quarter hunt, a ball on spoon race, a shoe scramble, leapfrog, wheelbarrow and sack races and water balloon toss. Winners will get prizes.
The Christian Temple, 5820 Edmondson Ave., will host a free concert at 11 a.m. Call 410-747-2041 if you have questions.
The Annual Grand Parade starts at 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Frederick Road and Montrose Avenue, heads east on Frederick Avenue, then south on Bloomsbury Avenue to the community center.
Children will be divided into four age groups; 2–3 years, 4–6 years, 7–9 years, 10–13 years.
The Grand Fireworks Show begins at 9:30 p.m. at the high school’s athletic fields.
The rain date will be July 4 at 9:30 p.m.