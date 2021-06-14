LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was convicted of filing a false tax return.
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that Lovet Ako, of Laurel, pleaded guilty on December 4, 2020.READ MORE: Maryland's VaxCash Lottery At Halfway Mark With $400K Grand Prize Drawing On July 4
Ako was sentenced to 364 days, all suspended, with two years of probation. Ako must also pay $35,551 in fines, interest and back taxes.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 72% Of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Vaccine Dose
According to the charges, Ako owned and operated Money Back Taxes in 2017. Ako prepared and filed numerous tax returns for Maryland residents, but was not a registered tax preparer.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Monday
On his personal tax return, Ako failed to include any income from fees earned by filing taxes.