By CBS Baltimore Staff
Shooting, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting at Mondawmin Mall on Monday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene due to the severity of his injuries.  Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online. 

