BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we start a new work week, the threat of severe storms returns on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with a high of 85 degrees. The day is expected to start with cloud cover, however, most of the day is expected to be quiet.
#mdwx The Storm Prediction Center does have a bit of concern for us later on. Evening into an early bedtime could be problematic,..weather wise. pic.twitter.com/gNj5o3xLVx
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 14, 2021
The sun is expected to break through putting us under the “marginal risk” of severe weather later in the day on Monday. These storms could produce damaging winds and hail.
