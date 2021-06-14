BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties MD until 11:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Kent and Queen Anne's County until 11:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said there was likely some serious hail near Edmondson Village and Carroll in West Baltimore as storms moved east.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 1:00 a.m. as heavy rain and strong winds continue to move across the region. There have been reports of trees down on roads in Baltimore. There have also been reports of cars trapped in water in Baltimore County.
There have also been reports of cars trapped in water in Baltimore County.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties until 1:45 a.m. A flash flood watch has been issued for Anne Arundel and Charles Counties until 2:00 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for:
Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, Worcester, and Wicomico Counties until 2:00 a.m.
