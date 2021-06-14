BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s VaxCash giveaway is at its halfway point and excitement is building for the $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4.
So far, 21 residents have won $40,000. Nineteen more drawings remain through July 3.
The collaboration between Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health was announced on May 20 and began on May 25. It's aimed at incentivizing Marylanders to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Any Maryland resident, 18 and older, who received a COVID-19 shot a non-federally run Maryland facility are automatically entered to win.
“This vaccine lottery has worked exactly as we hoped it would,” said Governor Hogan. “The most rewarding part for me has been hearing the stories of some of our winners, from a grocery store worker and a school janitor to a COVID-19 survivor. There are still weeks of drawings left–including the big grand prize–so if you haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet, now is a great time.”