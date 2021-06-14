BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed the recent ring of fire solar clips, here’s your chance to see something else fascinating in the sky.
Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., a rocket is set to launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which is near Chincoteague Island.
The rocket's firing streaks should be visible from just about everywhere in Maryland for about 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff.
The rocket will be carrying three national security payloads from the National Reconnaissance Office, and it aids and manages satellites for the Department of Defense.