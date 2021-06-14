COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Chincoteague Island, Department Of Defense, NASA, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, National Reconnaissance Office, rocket launch, Virginia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed the recent ring of fire solar clips, here’s your chance to see something else fascinating in the sky.

Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., a rocket is set to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which is near Chincoteague Island.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Leaders Urge Gov. Hogan To Reinstate Unemployment Benefits

The rocket’s firing streaks should be visible from just about everywhere in Maryland for about 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff.

READ MORE: Study: Covid-19 Public Health Efforts Linked To Dramatic Drop In COPD Hospitalizations

The rocket will be carrying three national security payloads from the National Reconnaissance Office, and it aids and manages satellites for the Department of Defense.

MORE NEWS: More Human Remains Found At Peninsula Expressway Bridge In Dundalk

 

CBS Baltimore Staff