HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building on Monday.
Crews responded to the 8900 block Chapel Ave shortly before 9:00 p.m. for a reported crash.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm & Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland
Units on scene of 8900 Chapel Ave for a vehicle into building on fire. Firefighters and paramedics are on location with water on the fire. At this time their is an all clear on the vehicle and residence.
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 15, 2021
Officials confirmed that the fire did not extend into the building and the car was extinguished. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the crash. There are no reported injuries.
Image from the scene. No injuries reported. The fire is out. No extension into the residence. pic.twitter.com/l5U04aEj9k
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 15, 2021