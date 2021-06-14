COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a building on Monday.

Crews responded to the 8900 block Chapel Ave shortly before 9:00 p.m. for a reported crash.

Officials confirmed that the fire did not extend into the building and the car was extinguished. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the crash. There are no reported injuries.

