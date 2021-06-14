By LifeBridge Health

There’s no better way to spend a hot summer day than by the pool with your family.

However, before you grab your towel and hit the water, it’s important to remember the dangers associated with swimming and know how to keep your child safe at the pool.

Stay Supervised

While it is nice to relax at the pool, it is no place to take your eyes off of your children. “The most important safety rule in the pool is supervision,” says Heather Wade, M.D., a pediatrician with The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai. Children of all ages, including strong swimmers, can still be in danger if they are not supervised, so it’s important to designate someone to watch your children closely.



Take Breaks

Swimming can be a great exercise and a fun summer activity, but it can also be exhausting. Wade recommends making sure your child takes a break every one to two hours while at the pool. This will not only give them a chance to rest, but also time to eat a snack, use the restroom and reapply sunscreen.



Stay Hydrated

Swimming—even just playing in the pool—can be a strenuous. Along with the workout, swimming is typically an outdoor activity that keeps children out in the heat for hours at a time. Use breaks outside of the water as a time to drink fluids and keep everyone, including yourself, hydrated.



Never Swim Alone

It is important to supervise children while they are swimming. Younger children, particularly the novice swimmers among them, might need close supervision. “They should be within arm’s reach of an adult or strong swimmer at all times,” says Wade. With this level of supervision, you can be there quickly to help a child who begins to struggle.



Stop the Spread

Infection control, even with chlorinated water, will be important to remember if you’re heading to the pool this summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of recreational water illnesses has dramatically increased in recent years. To avoid this, encourage your child to swim with their mouths closed, not to swim with open wounds and keep their ears as dry as possible after swimming. Wade recommends, “If you or your child have any signs of illness, particularly loose stool or diarrhea, stay home!”

Keep these important tips in mind before heading to the pool with your family.

