BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of Maryland until 2:00 a.m.
The watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, Worcester, and Wicomico Counties until 2:00 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Washington County until 11:00 p.m.
