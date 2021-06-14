COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Maryland, Rain, Severe Storms, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of Maryland until 2:00 a.m.

The watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Worcester, and Wicomico Counties until 2:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Leaders Urge Gov. Hogan To Reinstate Unemployment Benefits

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Washington County until 11:00 p.m.

READ MORE: NASA Rocket Launch Tuesday Morning Will Be Visible From Maryland

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

MORE NEWS: Study: Covid-19 Public Health Efforts Linked To Dramatic Drop In COPD Hospitalizations

 