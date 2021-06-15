OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a downtown hotel Sunday.

Officers were called to the hotel around 2:52 a.m. Witnesses told police that both the suspects and victim left the scene.

The victim, a 21-year-old Reisterstown man, was located at the 15th Street firehouse. He was treated on scene for two gunshot wounds before he was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Officers learned during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect vehicle was parked in the hotel parking lot, when the victim, believing it was unoccupied, walked on top of the vehicle and fell through the sunroof. The occupants got out and confronted the victims and one of the suspects shot the victim.

They put out a suspect vehicle description and officers with the Berlin Police Department located the vehicle at a gas station there. Police were able to stop the car and search it and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a loaded large capacity drum style magazine.

The 27-year-old driver, Antonio Epps, of District Heights was charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first-degree, assault second-degree, reckless endangerment, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun used/felony violent crime, reg. firearm illegal possession did possess firearm with felony conviction, illegal possession ammunition, and discharge firearm within city limits. Epps was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

Jameal Dannielle Mcleod, 28, of Capitol Heights was charged with accessory after the statute (three counts), handgun in vehicle, and loaded handgun in vehicle. Mcleod was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.