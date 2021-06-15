BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection to the Murder of Tony Hedgespeth on Tuesday.
Christian Saint Rose was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on June 11.
On May 21, officials responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers located Hedgespeth, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant following a thorough investigation.
Saint Rose is currently being held at Central Booking.