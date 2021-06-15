BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Baltimore.
City police officers responded to the 3200 block of West Forest Park Avenue around 2:50 a.m. to investigate a report.
There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both homicides and shootings are up this year with 307 non-fatal shootings reported so far this year compared to 268 at this time last year.
Homicides are up to 147 from 144 this time last year.
Northwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.