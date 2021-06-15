ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman, announced that the county has hired the first Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion on Tuesday.
Richard H. “Pete” Hill, of Glen Burnie, was hired after an extensive search and interview process, to develop a county-wide, EDI strategy that will later become the roadmap for department and government-wide equity action plan implementation.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Baltimore Man Arrested For First-Degree Murder
“Pete Hill will play a critical role in our efforts to improve Anne Arundel County’s equity, diversity, and inclusion framework,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “He brings a thoughtful and historically-informed perspective to this work, and I know he will be a vital resource for all of our agencies and external partners.”READ MORE: Frederick Police Seeking Public's Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Fraud Investigation
Hill previously served as an Equal Opportunity and Diversity Management Director for the National Weather Service. He has also worked in diversity data and equal opportunity roles at the National Labor Relations Board and the Department of Homeland Security. Hill served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps for over 20 years before beginning his career in the federal government.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Leaders Acknowledge World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
“When I first got into the diversity space it was all about counting people, now I realize the focus should be making people count,” Hill said.