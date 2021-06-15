COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen in Essex on June 15.

Zyaira Thomas was last seen in the 300 block of Leanne Road in Essex around 6:00 p.m.

Thomas is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 240 pounds. She may be traveling toward Baltimore City.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Essex Precinct.

CBS Baltimore Staff