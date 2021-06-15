ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen in Essex on June 15.
Zyaira Thomas was last seen in the 300 block of Leanne Road in Essex around 6:00 p.m.
Thomas is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 240 pounds. She may be traveling toward Baltimore City.
Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Essex Precinct.
#CriticalMissing: 14yr-old Zyaira Thomas, 5'10, 240lbs, ls today at 6:20pm in the 300 blk of Leeanne Rd in Essex. Possibly heading to Baltimore City. If seen or located please call 911 or Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220. #Missing #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/SvccommoYN
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 16, 2021