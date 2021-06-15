BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After dropping a 4-3 decision to the Cleveland Indians on Monday night, the Orioles’ road losing streak has reached 16 games. While it’s no treat for O’s fans, they actually don’t currently own the worst road streak in the league. That honor belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have now lost 20 straight after a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants Monday.

Both teams are chasing a Major League record that has stood for nearly sixty years. The question is, who will wind up with the worst skid, and potential MLB record?

The Major League record for longest road losing streak is 22 games set first by Connie Mack’s 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and then tied by the 1963 New York Mets. On paper, it would seem that the Diamondbacks have the edge, as Arizona has three more games in San Francisco this week. If they lose all three, they will be the new record holder.

On the other hand, the Orioles have three more games left in Cleveland before returning home for a six-game homestand. If they lose all three, their streak would sit at 19 games, tied for third-longest in MLB history with the 1985 Pirates, 1945 Philadelphia Athletics, and 1933 Cincinnati Reds.

While the Orioles have had it rough this season, dropping 14 straight to end the month of May, the Diamondbacks have arguably had it worse. Arizona’s losing skid sits at 11 games currently and, since opening the season 15-13, they have gone 5-34.

The Orioles current five-game losing streak notwithstanding, the team has shown signs of life recently, winning five of six after the 14-game skid. The Diamondbacks have won six games total since the start of May.

So we put the question to you. Will either team break the record for longest road losing streak? And, perhaps more importantly for fans of both teams, which one will end up with the worst record and therefore the top pick in next season’s draft?