COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, fraud suspect, Frederick County, investigation, Maryland, Robbery

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Federick County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in 2 fraud cases.

Officials said the suspect makes fake debit cards and North Carolina IDs with victim information but with his photo. Authorities said he is using them to make large withdrawals from their bank accounts at several banks. The Federick County Sheriff’s Office also has 2 cases involving the same suspect.

Officials said the suspect has defrauded the victims for $23,500 and attempted to steal an additional $5,000.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Leaders Acknowledge World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact The Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102. Callers can also contact the department anonymously at 301-600-TIPS, send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS.

CBS Baltimore Staff