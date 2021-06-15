BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan was asked Tuesday about an uptick of violent crime in the Fells Point area of Baltimore and said city leaders need to “step up” to address it.

“We really need the leaders of Baltimore City to step up and take some new and additional actions, what they’ve been doing is obviously is not working well,” Hogan said.

“We’ve had numerous discussions with them. We’ve invested more than a billion dollars in public safety in the city,” he said. “We’ve provided the assistance of the state police and our four other state agencies, it really comes down to, you know, the folks in Baltimore City and we’re gonna have to do something about the crime, particularly the violent crime in the city, and we have to start enforcing the law.”

“We’re going to have to arrest people that violate the law and we’re gonna have to prosecute them and take violent shooters off the streets. So far that’s not something that city is willing to do,” he added.

Earlier this month, three people were injured in two shootings in Fells Point. Baltimore Police said they would ramp up patrols and parking enforcement in the area and asked Maryland State Police to assist with a sobriety checkpoint last weekend.

But even with more police, crime continued last weekend. Police are describing the incident as a “discharging.” It happened early Sunday morning. One person sitting inside a car on Aliceanna Street was injured.

Local businesses threatened to withhold city taxes and said police need to do more to address minor crimes that lead to larger violence.

In a letter, 37 business owners said: “When it comes to prostitution, public urination and defecation, and the illegal sale and consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs on the streets, we know these crimes are not as serious as the carjackings, shootings, and homicides that have become routine. But, as this past weekend proved, a culture of lawlessness rarely remains confined to petty offenses and invariably leads to the kinds of violence and tragedy we witnessed late Saturday night.”