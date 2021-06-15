BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Mondawmin Mall on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
On Tuesday, police said the victim died Monday from his injuries.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Says Baltimore Leaders Need To 'Step Up' On City Crime
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Calls Ocean City Police Arrest Video 'Disturbing'
This story was initially posted on June 14, 2021.