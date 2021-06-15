COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Dunkin, Maryland, Mondawmin Mall, Shooting, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Mondawmin Mall on Monday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. On the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, police said the victim died Monday from his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online. 

This story was initially posted on June 14, 2021. 

CBS Baltimore Staff