ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency.

As of July 1, all emergency restrictions and mandates of any kind will be lifted and masks will not be required in any setting, including schools, camps and childcare facilities.

Businesses and workplaces can set their own policies, but there will be no legal mandate from the state.

This comes as the state surpassed 6.5 million doses administered in the state Tuesday. More than 72.2% of Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. The positivity rate has remained below 1% for seven straight days.

“Not a single day has gone by, that I haven’t been inspired by the will, the strength and the resilience of the people of Maryland,” Hogan said. “We’ve been through so much over the past 15 months. But just look at how far we’ve come together to reach this hopeful point.”

“With all of this amazing progress, and thanks in large part to the hard work, sacrifices and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” he said.

A 45-day grace period will also begin on July 1 through August 15, so certain regulations will continue to be relaxed as the state transitions out of the pandemic.

The grace period will also allows residents to renew expired driver’s licenses and extend the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19. Health officials will have that 45-day period to transition from emergency operations.

Although the state of emergency is over, Hogan said not everyone will be safe from COVID-19.

“While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus, and the variants, no longer pose any threat,” he said. “If you have been vaccinated, you are safe. But those who have not gotten vaccinated will continue to be at risk.”

Hogan said there’s no excuse not to get a vaccine as they are all readily available.

