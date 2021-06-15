COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Damascus, Fire, Lightning strike, Local TV, Storm damage

DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out in a Montgomery County home from what fire officials say could have been caused by a lightning strike.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to a home in the 24800 block of Sweet Cherry Lane in Damascus in 10:20 p.m. Monday. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Slightly Increase Again, More Than 6.5M Vaccine Doses Administered

Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said it was “likely” due to a lightning strike. A severe storm was moving through the area at the time.

One family, two adults and three children, was displaced and a firefighter was injured. More than $800,000 in damage was reported with $50,000 of heat damage to a neighbor’s home.

READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Early Sunday Morning Shooting Outside Ocean City Hotel

Fire officials said the fire started on the deck/roof.

CBS Baltimore Staff