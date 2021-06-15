DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out in a Montgomery County home from what fire officials say could have been caused by a lightning strike.
Montgomery County firefighters were called to a home in the 24800 block of Sweet Cherry Lane in Damascus in 10:20 p.m. Monday. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said it was “likely” due to a lightning strike. A severe storm was moving through the area at the time.
One family, two adults and three children, was displaced and a firefighter was injured. More than $800,000 in damage was reported with $50,000 of heat damage to a neighbor's home.
Fire officials said the fire started on the deck/roof.
