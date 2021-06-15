COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — It’s no secret that when it comes to seafood, Maryland is all about crabs, but today we’re showing some love to a different type of shellfish.
The mighty lobster. Tender, sweet, buttery — a delicacy that can dress up a simple salad, or sit on a throne of ice atop a seafood tower.READ MORE: US News & World Report Ranks UMD Children’s Hospital Number 2 In Maryland
“We serve it with shrimp and oysters and crab meat and crab claws but the lobster is really the focus up top. People really dive into it and get it for the lobster,” said Ben Nicholas, The Walrus Oyster and Ale House.
At the Walrus Oyster and Ale House in Columbia, the lobster roll is their bread and butter.
“We offer crab cakes and lobster rolls and oysters but our number one pick for the past several years has been lobster rolls,” said Nicholas. They sell upwards of 800 each month.READ MORE: Maryland Public Service Commission Announces $83M In State Funding To Assist With Past Due Utility Bills
“The guest, the people of Howard county, of Maryland, tell us what they like and what they like and what they prefer and overwhelmingly, it is the lobster roll,” said Nicholas.
Maryland is known for their crabs but today is National Lobster Day and we’re celebrating at The Walrus Oyster & Ale House #NationalLobsterDay @wjz pic.twitter.com/HQEF4AmrH5
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) June 15, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Monday's Storms Leave Behind Damage & Power Outages Across The Region