BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the first day of the Ravens mandatory minicamp complete, the competition to fill out the roster has already started.

It involves multiple positions including a backup QB and receiver. Trace McSorley or Tyler Huntley? It’s still too early to know. Hollywood Brown and Sammy Watkins are starters, but how about the rest of them?

Head Coach, John Harbaugh, had the answers.

“It’s really not time to separate yourself as it is just preparing yourself for training camp. That’s how we look at it,” Harbaugh said to the media on Zoom.

Cornerback Tavon Young is back on the field after missing most of the season with a knee injury. “It’s great to see him out there,” said Harbaugh. “I just felt so happy for him and for us. He looked good, moved well and that’s a great first step for him today.”

The emergence of JK Dobbins in the backfield caught plenty of attention. He said Tuesday was just another day at the office.

“I am working like I didn’t get drafted, like I’m not even on the team, like I’m a guy off the streets working for a spot so that’s how I’m approaching it,” Dobbins said.

Nose Tackle Brandon Williams begins his 9th year in the league. “Right here, right now, it’s minicamp so I’m looking forward to the guys on the line making it as best as possible so when we actually get to that Sunday, everybody is ready,” he told WJZ.

The Ravens won their first playoff game since 2014 last year. The pressure to win is on. One noteworthy comment came from 14 year Pro Calais Campbell, who may be running out of time to do that here in Baltimore and his career. He spoke about retirement Tuesday.

“It’s definitely something you think about – win. I used to always say when I was younger I wanted to play fifteen. I didn’t realize how hard fifteen was going to be,” said Campbell. He stated that he’s fully vaccinated.

Harbaugh said the number of players vaccinated is “well above 50 percent”.

With Cleveland emerging as a threat in the division after beating Pittsburgh, it’ll be up to the Ravens to have a good Summer so they can have a good start to the winter in LA for Super Bowl 56.

Injury Notes – Ronnie Stanley won’t practice this week but is on schedule to be on the field.