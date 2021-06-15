BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of Best Hospitals this week and in Maryland, Johns Hopkins Hospital ranks no. 1 in the state followed by University of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital tied for 4th place.READ MORE: FBI Needs Help To Identify Jane Doe's Body Found In Catoctin Mountain Park
Johns Hopkins Children’s Center also was ranked as the Best Children’s Hospital in the state and ranked 4th in the Mid-Atlantic region behind CHOP in Philly, Children’s National in DC and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Hopkins is ranked nationally for 15 adult specialities and 10 children specialities.READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Man Dies In Pikesville Motorcycle Crash
The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital was also ranked as the second-best children’s hospital in Maryland. It’s ranked nationally for two adult specialialities. UMCH was also recognized as the best children’s hospital for cardiology and heart surgery by the U.S. News and World Report.
“We deeply appreciate the recognition of our Children’s Heart Program in the Best Children’s Hospital rankings by U.S. News & World Report. It is a testament to the most dedicated staff I have ever worked with, the commitment of our patient’s families, and the sheer spirit and will of our young patients,” said Geoffrey L. Rosenthal, MD, Ph.D., Director of the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital and professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
See the rankings for yourself here.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Drops Below .8%, Nearly 3.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated