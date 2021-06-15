BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital was ranked as the second-best children’s hospital in Maryland. The hospital was also recognized as the best children’s hospital for cardiology and heart surgery by the U.S. News and World Report.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the hospital’s children’s heart program has earned the distinction.

“We deeply appreciate the recognition of our Children’s Heart Program in the Best Children’s Hospital rankings by U.S. News & World Report. It is a testament to the most dedicated staff I have ever worked with, the commitment of our patient’s families, and the sheer spirit and will of our young patients,” said Geoffrey L. Rosenthal, MD, Ph.D., Director of the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital and professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The annual best hospitals rankings were designed to help assist patients and their doctors in making educated decisions for treatment. The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital has an extensive range of pediatric programs including heart care, gastroenterology, primary care, inpatient and outpatient care, orthopedics, neurology, transplants, LGBTQ+ care and much more.

“UMCH is an integral component of the University of Maryland Medical Center and a successful product of the support and partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine. As part of an academic medical center, we—and most importantly, our patients–continually benefit from this collaboration and the cutting-edge research performed by our clinical scientists,” said Steven J. Czinn, MD, Director of the University of Maryland Children’s’ Hospital, and the Drs. Rouben and Violet Jiji Endowed Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Czinn added, “Every day is a joy to see our young patients overcome daunting challenges. It is what drives us to provide a state-of-the-art children’s hospital staffed by the most talented clinicians in the country.”

The hospital is currently renovating its pediatric surgical suite. It will include the pediatric cardiac catheterization lab and a new operating room.

Bert W. O’Malley, MD, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center, where UMCH is located, concluded with congratulations to the staff at the children’s hospital: “On behalf of the entire medical center, thank you for bringing hope and healing to our most vulnerable patients and their families. It does not get more meaningful than that.”