By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said six people were shot in mass shooting in West Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims died, and five are in critical condition.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said six people were on West Lexington together, and two to three suspects were walking along Smallwood when they opened fire onto the block striking the victims. They then fled the scene.

Police are using bilingual officers to investigate the shooting.

