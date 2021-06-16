BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said six people were shot in mass shooting in West Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims died, and five are in critical condition.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said six people were on West Lexington together, and two to three suspects were walking along Smallwood when they opened fire onto the block striking the victims. They then fled the scene.
Police are using bilingual officers to investigate the shooting.
Police commissioner says 6 people were shot on the 2100 block of W Lexington street. 1 person has died from their injuries, 5 are in serious to critical condition. @wjz
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.