BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eldercare professional from Annapolis claimed her $40,000 VaxCash prize in Baltimore Wednesday.
Santana Portillo Dominguez, 40, was selected in the June 12 drawing for Maryland's $2 million VaxCash Promotion in partnership with the Maryland Lottery.
As someone who works at a senior living center, Dominguez said her work took on more meaning during the pandemic.
“The patients at the center were isolated because of the pandemic, so our jobs became more important,” Dominguez said.
As for the vaccine, it was a no-brainer for her. Dominguez got vaccinated in the beginning of the year.
"Some coworkers were unsure, but I wasn't going to be afraid to get vaccinated," Dominguez said.
Dominguez told the Maryland Lottery she plans to invest her prize money.