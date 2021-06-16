BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several persons of interest in connection to the June 6 shooting in Fells Point.
On June 6 around 12:30 a.m., officers were patrolling the area near Thames Street at Broadway when they believed they heard fireworks. They were later advised that 3 people had been shot in the 1700 block of Thames Street.
On the scene, officers found 3 male victims, ages 21, 24, and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Two victims were released and the third is still being treated. He is listed in stable condition.
Detectives are still actively investigating these shootings. They are being investigated as two separate incidents and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online.