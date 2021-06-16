COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Body Found, Catoctin Mountain Park, FBI, Jane Doe, Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — The FBI needs the public’s help to identify a Jane Doe in Maryland.

The woman’s body was found in Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont on the afternoon of Saturday, June 12.

Authorities were called to the National Park after part of the woman’s body was discovered by hikers.

The cause of death is still pending. Based on the condition of the body, it’s unclear how long the body was there.

The woman had long, dark hair with braids. She was wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard and red Nike shoes. She was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain.

The National Park Service is supporting the FBI during this investigation.

If you have any information leading to the identification of Jane Doe or a disappearance of a missing person in the last six months, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

