BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First District Councilman Zeke Cohen brought attention to some fast-acting residents in Fells Point Wednesday, who responded to swastika graffiti on various locations on Fleet Street.
The neighbors decided to respond with a message of love. Rainbow hearts – particularly fitting for pride month – were painted over the symbols.
Cohen, who said he is the descendant of holocaust victims and survivors, said that “it was incredibly heartening to see our community unite to confront this hatred. We cannot allow fear, prejudice, division, and hate to win out. Healing requires an honest confrontation with racism and a commitment to unity.”
Last night, someone drew swastikas up and down Fleet St in Fell's Point. Today, neighbors quickly mobilized to paint over them with rainbow hearts.
As the grandson of Holocaust victims and survivors, this symbol hits hard. Generational trauma is a powerful force. pic.twitter.com/ruRRNTCAfc
— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) June 16, 2021
Cohen also used the incident to bring attention to growing opposition to the teaching of critical race studies, saying that “Instead of viewing our challenges as an opportunity to heal and unite, some choose to seek further division.”
Our nation has always struggled to take a hard look in the mirror. Instead of an honest reckoning with reparations, many states are banning critical race studies. Instead of viewing our challenges as an opportunity to heal and unite, some choose to seek further division.
— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) June 16, 2021MORE NEWS: Longtime Mount St. Mary's Coach Jim Phelan Dies At Age 92