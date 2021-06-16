FREDERICK, Md (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services will start serving breakfast and lunch to go June 30 to anyone in the community younger than 18 and those older than 18 who are enrolled in an educational program for those with disabilities.
The school system will distribute enough meals for seven days every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following 11 schools:READ MORE: Cases Of Delta Covid-19 Variant Are 'Rapidly Increasing' In US, Expert Says
- Ballenger Creek Elementary
- Brunswick Elementary
- Hillcrest Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Middletown High
- Spring Ridge Elementary
- Sugarloaf Elementary
- Thurmont Middle
- Walkersville Elementary
- Waverley Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
Parents or guardians may pick up the meals for the child, but the child does not need to be present. The summer meals will be served until Aug. 11.READ MORE: Longtime Mount St. Mary's Coach Jim Phelan Dies At Age 92
The school system also will serve breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in summer school programs while they are at school starting June 28. To-go breakfast and lunch for Friday through Sunday will also be offered to these students before they leave for the day every Thursday during the summer school program.
Information about FCPS facilities offering food to students learning virtually during the 2021-2022 school year will be available at a later date, according to a statement from the school system. Anyone who has questions is asked to call FCPS Food and Nutrition Services at 301-644-5061.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Maryland NAACP To Address Ocean City Police Arrest Video