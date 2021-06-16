BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning.
Police found a body in the 1300 block of Ensor Street around 7:17 a.m. after getting a report of a DOA.
The woman was found in a state of decomposition. Her remains were take to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.