COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Crime, Homicide, Local News

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning.

Police found a body in the 1300 block of Ensor Street around 7:17 a.m. after getting a report of a DOA.

READ MORE: Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old In Baltimore

The woman was found in a state of decomposition. Her remains were take to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Deadly Double Shooting In West Baltimore

A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland's COVID-19 State Of Emergency Will End On July 1

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.