BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Using the sport of basketball to promote positive physical and mental health is what the non-profit Give N Grow (GNG) Basketball set out to do 4 years ago; and over the past year, their work has become increasingly important.

“We have COVID, we have social injustice. We’ve had all these things in the past year,” said Ryan McFarland the Executive Director of GNG. “But a lot of the things being swept under the rug were the mental well-being of our children.”

McFarland, and Co-Founder Ben Cecchini, created the program in 2017.

“We teach that whatever you’re feeling is ok,” explained McFarland. “ But there’s a proper way to accept and manage those emotions, and equipping these kids with these skills, especially after the past year, you just can’t really put a value on that “

They’ve helped more than 5,000 kids over the years. Kids like 10-year-old Mason Gunter, who has had a hard time over the past year.

“It was hard because I was lonely. My sister was in college,” said Gunter, “I only had my parents.” For Gunter, GNG is a chance to get outside and interact with friends. It also gives him a chance to learn and grow as a person. “I learned mental and emotional skills and how to manage my emotions.”

Five-star recruit and local high school basketball standout, Kwame Evans Jr., volunteers with GNG. Standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall, he’s someone for the kids to look up to in more ways than one.

“Mindfulness and mental health is important to everybody. Usually, you don’t know what somebody is going through,” said Evans. “So you just want to help them out as much as you can.”

Evans primarily works with the kids on their basketball skills but this program isn’t just for basketball players. Their skills learned in the program can be transferred to many aspects of life.

This summer they’re using the Give N Grow Instagram to open their program up to kids all over the world. It’s free to participate.