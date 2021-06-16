HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County announced that it’s expanding its Fourth of July celebration after it surpassed a milestone in its vaccination effort. More than 70 percent of the county’s eligible residents are now vaccinated — more than anywhere else in the state.
“Because of our incredible progress we are excited to bring back the fireworks to Downtown Columbia lakefront,” said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive.READ MORE: Baltimore Investigators Seeking Public's Assistance In Identifying Persons Of Interest In Fells Point Shooting
County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday that the fireworks event will now include food trucks, live bands and other entertainment because of their progress in Covid-19 vaccinations.
“So people I guess will be attending fireworks with no masks and family and everything it’ll be a great time,” said Marcia McNeeley of Columbia.READ MORE: Mayor Brandon Scott Continues To Receive Backlash After Failing To Attend Fells Point Town Hall Meetings
The fireworks show is 22 minutes long and will begin at 9:20 p.m. The music, food and fun will begin at 5:00 p.m. It’s a summer celebration that many are looking forward to after an unusual Fourth of July last year.
“We didn’t get to do anything last year. we just king of sat at home and this year there’s actually going to be something to celebrate,” said Kira Strunk of Columbia.MORE NEWS: 'They Call Me The Rock Lady': Locals Spread Smiles One Rock At A Time
Officials tell us that even though the festivities won’t begin until 5, people may begin coming at 3 to layout blankets and get that perfect spot to watch the fireworks.