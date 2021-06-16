(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens are consistently one of the better teams in the league at finding ways to fit players they need underneath the league’s salary cap. The work done by general manager Eric DeCosta and the rest of his front office has earned the third-year GM a new nickname from quarterback Lamar Jackson: EDC short for ‘Every Dollar Counts.’

“I don’t know how he feel about the name, I haven’t asked him,” Jackson told reporters when asked about the nickname. “I hope he’s not mad at it because it’s a pretty good name I feel. Every Dollar Count, that’s hard.”

Jackson clearly means the nickname in an endearing way as he was laughing about it with reporters during the session.

But, speaking of every dollar counting, Jackson and DeCosta have some negotiating to do about the fourth-year quarterback’s coming contract extension. Jackson said earlier this offseason he would like to remain in Baltimore for the rest of his career, but he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s focused more on a different goal.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I’m not really focused on that right now. I’m focused on getting me a Super Bowl, focused on getting better. Focused on working with my teammates right now and whatever was put out there that’s what it is you know. I’m focused on winning right now and trying to bring a Super Bowl here.”

Jackson seems to be enjoying his return to work with his teammates, mentioning that he’s had fun working with new receiver Sammy Watkins and that he’s already tired of facing the Ravens defense in practice because they’re “flying around.”

The Ravens have one more day of minicamp before breaking for a few weeks until training camp starts up in late July.