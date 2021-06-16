ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The NAACP Maryland State Conference are calling for the police officers in a now viral video of four teens arrested in Ocean City, Maryland over the weekend to be “removed from their posts” until the investigation is completed.

In the video, you see officers kneeling and handcuffing unarmed teenagers after they allegedly refused to stop vaping on the boardwalk. The officers’ actions have drawn criticism from many people, including Gov. Larry Hogan who called the video “disturbing.”

“The extreme tactics of kneeing and handcuffing unarmed teenagers bring shame to law enforcement and do nothing to improve trust between the community and the police,” said Willie Flowers, President of the NAACP Maryland State Conference. “The NAACP Maryland State Conference demands a thorough investigation into the matter of this attack on a tourist that starts with a review of all camera footage and background of the aggressive officer who kicked and detained a teenager who was facedown on the ground during the assault.”

“Additionally, we demand that all officers are removed from their posts until this investigation is completed,” Flowers said. “This incident along with other videos show a consistent pattern of assaults on African Americans and sends a message that African American tourist dollars are either not respected or wanted.”

During a press conference Wednesday, state and some Worcester County leaders shared their thoughts on the video and what needed to happen next.

Bishop Antonio Palmer said the actions of the officers makes a mockery of the legislators and other police officers working to make changes in the community.

“To me the actions of the OCPD, of the use of excessive force — what we saw on the video, to happen after the passing of legislation that promotes police accountability is first a mockery to our legislators who labored intensely for policies that promote change,” Palmer said. “That’s a slap in the face to the police officers who are having deep dive conversations with community leaders about rebuilding trust between community and police.”

“Their actions is indicative of the fact that police reform is necessary,” Palmer said. “Body cameras and civilian review boards are necessary.”

Although they didn’t call for an outright boycott of Ocean City, some leaders said they wouldn’t be attending conferences and meetings there.

Watch the full press conference below: