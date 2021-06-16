BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to face criticism after he did not attend Town Hall meetings to address the violence in Fells Point last week. The mayor said he had previous commitments to other community meetings on his schedule.

“I was at another community meeting, and in fact, I did that community meeting live from a pop-up emergency operation center that we had yesterday in Southwest Baltimore,” said Mayor Scott.

In the wake of Fells Point businesses asking for action from #Baltimore City leaders RE: crime/trash/violence, @MayorBMScott invited residents to a virtual down hall but did not attend – infuriating many. I asked the Mayor why he couldn’t make the virtual meeting last night👇🏽@wjz https://t.co/fHlcefEtA8 pic.twitter.com/YdHattzMwR — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 11, 2021

Not only is the mayor’s absence from a virtual town hall being criticized, but some people are also asking why he hasn’t visited Fells Point recently. The mayor has plans for a crime walk near Mondawmin Mall on Thursday. Mayor Scott responded by saying he is the mayor of the entire city, not just one area.

“I’ve been to Fells Point many times. We are going to go and talk to folks across the city where violence is happening,” said Mayor Scott. “When your question was asked why Mondawmin versus there, we’re talking about the loss of life. We had two people in that neighborhood lose their life.”

There were more frantic moments this past weekend when at least a dozen shots echoed along Aliceanna Street. Police have described the incident as a “discharging.”

The weekend prior, there was a triple shooting in Fells Point along with numerous fights. One person was even body slammed in the street. Police said they may have leads.

“We’ve narrowed down to one group of individuals who we believe were together,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

There was a larger police presence in Fells Point this past weekend after fed-up business owners threatened to withhold their taxes.

A large group of Baltimore Police officers on bicycles in Fells Point tonight… Businesses have expressed safety concerns and complained of “lawless” and unruly behavior in the neighborhood. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5ZrF9knc3Z — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 9, 2021

“We really need leaders of Baltimore city to step up and take some new and additional actions. What they’ve been doing is obviously not working well,” said Governor Larry Hogan.