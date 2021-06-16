BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott has responded to the class-action lawsuit filed in regards to the city’s past noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by assembling a multi-agency task force.
"My administration has inherited a host of longstanding challenges that we are committed to addressing with a true equity approach. It's long past time for leaders to commit to building a more accessible Baltimore that values our neighbors with disabilities and creates pathways for them to thrive," said Mayor Scott.
The class-action lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of the people with mobility disabilities that work, live and visit in Baltimore. The suit alleges that Baltimore's pedestrian right of way is inaccessible to people with disabilities. They are asking the court to grant injunctive relief, damages and attorney fees.
The mayor assembled the multi-agency task to address Baltimore’s ADA compliance and directed it to use all necessary measures to triage current accessibility complaints. The Department of Transportation will develop a remediation plan and a timetable. The task force is expected to provide an update later this summer.
Baltimore City has emphasized the newly-elected Mayor's commitment to accessibility and equality for all Baltimore citizens and visitors.
