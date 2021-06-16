OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re heading to Ocean City anytime soon, you won’t be able to ride on the iconic Ferris wheel.
Last month, the Town Council told Trimper Rides the Ferris wheel violates a zoning code going over the property line. They called it a safety hazard, so the company was forced to start taking the wheel down, piece by piece.
It took about five days to complete. The amusement park estimates it will cost more than $100,000 to move the Ferris wheel. No word on whether Trimpers will try to bring the attraction back next year.
This story was originally posted on June 14, 2021.