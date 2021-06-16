COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing overnight in Baltimore.

Chloe Davis was last seen on June 15 in the 1300 block of Kitmore Road.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chloe Davis is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

 

