GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington D.C. man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Maryland Office of the U.S. Attorney.
Sherman Evans Jr. 33, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison followed by a maximum of three years of supervised release for the charge when he is sentenced on Oct. 19, according to a statement from the office.READ MORE: Six Historical Projects Across Maryland Receive Preservation Grants
Prince George’s County Police officers responded to a shooting in Oxon Hill on Aug. 4, 2019 and found several vehicles had been hit with bullets. Several 9-mm shell casings were recovered on the scene. Evans was identified as a suspect as a result of the investigation and arrested a day later, according to the statement.READ MORE: National Aquarium Recognizes World Sea Turtle Day
Evans told investigators the gun in self defense was inside his vehicle and allowed them to search the vehicle. Investigators found a loaded 9-mm semiautomatic pistol with nine 9-mm cartridges in the 16-round magazine.
Evans knew he was prohibited from owning a gun due to a previous conviction punishable by more than one year in prison and his civil rights had not been restored, according to the statement.MORE NEWS: Harford County Sheriff's Office Utilize Drones To Assist In Crime Fighting