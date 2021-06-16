ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Historical Trust will find six projects throughout the state with Historic Preservation Capital Grants, which assists brick and mortar historic preservation projects. Gov. Larry Hogan announced during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting.
The projects are:
- Roland Park Water Tower in Baltimore City,
- Whitehall in Anne Arundel County,
- F.W. Fraley General Merchandise Store in Frederick County,
- Jerusalem Mansion in Harford County,
- Asbury United Methodist Church (formerly Easton Asbury M.E. Church) in Talbot County,
- Whitehaven United Methodist Church in Wicomico County
“The Historic Preservation Capital Grant program is a critical tool in promoting economic development focused on local historic resources,” Hogan said. “These sites, structures and heritage areas across Maryland are cultural treasures that strengthen our communities and preserve our legacies for future generations.”
The Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program provides support for physical preservation projects, as well as for architectural, engineering, archeology, and consulting services needed in the development of a construction project. Acquisition of properties can also be funded. All assisted properties are required to be either listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Organizations may request up to $100,000 per project.
Since its inception in 1978, the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program has assisted hundreds of properties in every county and Baltimore City. Nonprofits, local jurisdictions, business entities, and individuals are all eligible. These grants are the first time in nearly a decade that funding has been available, according to a press release from Hogan’s office.
Online applications for the Fiscal Year '22 Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program funding will be available in early 2022 on MHT's website. Application deadlines and workshop dates will be announced later this year.
For more information about the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program, email Barbara Fisher.