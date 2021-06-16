BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — The 2 left lanes on I-95 past exit 80 remain closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the 2 right lanes, adjacent to the Maryland House Service Area, have reopened. Crews are still working to clear the scene.
No word on any injuries at this time.
No word on any injuries at this time.
NB I-95 past exit 80 (adjacent to the Maryland House Service Area), two left lanes remain closed due to over turned tractor trailer. Two right lanes have reopened. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 16, 2021