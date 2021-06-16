COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — The 2 left lanes on I-95 past exit 80 remain closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the 2 right lanes, adjacent to the Maryland House Service Area, have reopened. Crews are still working to clear the scene.

No word on any injuries at this time.

