ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The NAACP Maryland State Conference will be joined by local leaders and partners from Worcester County to address the police force used the arrest of four teens in Ocean City, Maryland over the weekend.
In the now viral video, you see offers kneeling and handcuffing unarmed teenagers after they allegedly refused to stop vaping on the boardwalk. The officers’ actions have drawn criticism from many people, including Gov. Larry Hogan who called the video “disturbing.”READ MORE: Another Teen Reports Violent Arrest Over Vaping In Ocean City; Governor Hogan Calls Videos ‘Disturbing’
“The extreme tactics of kneeing and handcuffing unarmed teenagers bring shame to law enforcement and do nothing to improve trust between the community and the police,” said Willie Flowers, President of the NAACP Maryland State Conference. “The NAACP Maryland State Conference demands a thorough investigation into the matter of this attack on a tourist that starts with a review of all camera footage and background of the aggressive officer who kicked and detained a teenager who was facedown on the ground during the assault.”READ MORE: ACLU, NAACP Demand Investigation After Video Shows Ocean City Police Officers Using Force To Arrest Teens Accused Of Vaping On Boardwalk
“Additionally, we demand that all officers are removed from their posts until this investigation is completed,” Flowers said. “This incident along with other videos show a consistent pattern of assaults on African Americans and sends a message that African American tourist dollars are either not respected or wanted.”
The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. in Annapolis. You can watch it on WJZ.com