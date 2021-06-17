BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announced that they have charged a 16-year-old in an armed carjacking of a food delivery driver.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave on June 14 shortly after 7:00 p.m. for a reported carjacking. The victim, a food delivery driver, said that they were approached by the suspect who displayed a gun and drove away in the victim's vehicle.
Officers found the car and attempted to stop the suspect but he sped away. Officials said he sped through city streets and failed to stop at several red lights and stop signs. He later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
After a short pursuit, the suspect was hit by a police vehicle. As aid was provided officers located a black semi-automatic airsoft handgun in his pant leg.
He was taken to an area hospital where was treated for minor injuries and released a short time later.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Fire Crews Rescues Fawns
He has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking and a number of other offenses.