OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said 5 suspects have been arrested and charged in an armed robbery that took place at motel early Wednesday. Two of the suspects are juveniles.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 100 block of 27th street, where they met with the victim, an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania. Police said the victim told officers that he talked with five people on a motel balcony, and that those people then came and confronted him in the parking lot.
The victim told police that one of the suspects flashed a handgun at the victim, and then the suspects robbed him and left.
Police found and arrested two suspects in the area of the motel two hours later. Police then saw three more suspects get in a car at the motel, which is when they conducted a traffic stop on the suspects.
In the traffic stop, all three suspects were arrested. Two loaded handguns were found on the suspects, and police found some of the victim’s property in the motel room.
OCPD identified the three adults involved, but not the two juveniles. Both juveniles were waived to adult status.
All of the suspects were seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and are held without bond. Their names and charges are as follows.
- Lawar Shawud Turner, 20, Trapp, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, regulated firearm: illegal possession, and illegal possession of ammunition.
- Ja’avier Nasjier Pierce, 19, Easton, MD: Trespass-posted property, armed robbery and robbery. Pierce was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.
- Jahza Molik Barney, 21, Easton, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana 10+ grams, and driving without a license.
- Juvenile #1, 17, Cambridge, MD: Armed robbery, robbery, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/ammo/minor, handgun use/felony violent crime, and possession of marijuana 10+ grams.
- Juvenile #2, 17, Easton, MD: Armed robbery and robbery.