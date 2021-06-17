BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A newlywed high school teacher from Anne Arundel County claimed $40,000 in Baltimore Thursday. She was the winner of the June 4 drawing in Maryland’s $2 million VaxCash promotion.
The VaxCash promotion is a collaboration with the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health to give away $40,000 every day to an eligible vaccinated Marylander from May 20 to July 4. On July 4, one extra lucky Marylander will win $400,000.
The Maryland Lottery said 31-year-old Katie Limbacher was teaching at Broadneck High School when she got that special call from the department of health. She couldn’t decide if it was real when she heard her voicemail.
“I didn’t know whether to believe it or not,” said the 31-year-old Elkridge resident. “I called my husband to see what he thought about the message.”
Her husband, whom Limbacher married in September, didn’t believe it either. Neither did her mom.
“Everyone should get vaccinated,” said Katie.
“And not just for the chance to win $40,000,” added her husband Jordan. “It will be nice to get back to normal life.”
“It’s about doing the right thing for others,” Katie said.
The Limbachers plan on putting most of the winnings toward a a new house, but they see a trip to Europe in the future too.
